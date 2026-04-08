Srinagar Court Orders 10‑Day Custody as Police Bust Major Interstate Lashkar‑e‑Taiba Module

Srinagar: Two Pakistani nationals, Abu Hureira and Khubaib alias Osman Bahi, were remanded to ten days of police custody by a Special Court under the NIA Act in Srinagar, along with a local supporter, Ghulam Mohammad Mir.

The trio had been arrested on April 6 in FIR No. 24/2026 registered at Police Station Zakoora under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

The remand application was moved by a DySP-rank officer of Srinagar Police, (posted with the SP Hazratbal Office), who produced the accused before the court along with medical certificates confirming their fitness.

After examining the case diary, the court observed that the offences were “serious and grave in nature” and “against the security, sovereignty and integrity of India,”.

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The presiding judge directed police to medically examine the accused every 48 hours and inform them of their right to legal counsel.

The arrests are part of a wider operation that has sent shockwaves across multiple states.

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Srinagar Police, in coordination with Punjab Police, have dismantled a major Lashkar-e-Taiba module, arresting five individuals including two Pakistani nationals who had lived in India under false identities for nearly two decades.

Among them Abu Hureira, a Pakistani operative who evaded capture for 16 years, and Osman, another Pakistani national, both picked up last month in Malerkotla, Punjab.

Nearly 40 people have been detained across states, with more arrests expected as the probe deepens. The National Investigation Agency is likely to take over the investigation given its interstate links and scale.

Investigators revealed that Ghulam Mohammad Mir (local)provided logistical support, including shelter and food, to the Pakistani operatives. The two LeT commanders are categorized as ‘A+’ operatives and accused of building a clandestine network in Jammu and Kashmir and other states using forged documents and false identities.