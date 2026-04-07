EXCLUSIVE: Srinagar Police Bust Lashkar Network: Pakistani Terrorists With Indian Passports Nabbed; Haryana, Jaipur Aides Held, NIA To Take Over

Srinagar, April 7: In a crackdown that has sent shockwaves across multiple states, Srinagar Police have dismantled a major Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module, arresting five individuals, including two Pakistani nationals who had lived in India under false identities for nearly two decades.

The arrests, coordinated with Punjab Police, have widened into a multi-state investigation with nearly 40 people detained so far. Sources say more arrests are imminent as the probe deepens.

Among those arrested is Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, a Pakistani operative who had evaded capture for 16 years. He, along with another Pakistani identified as Osman, was picked up last month in Malerkotla, Punjab.

“Both had managed to obtain 'Indian passports and Aadhar cards' with the help of contacts in Haryana’s Palwal and Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Nine people from Palwal and four from Jaipur are now in custody, suspected of facilitating the documents,” sources confirmed.

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Sources further confirm that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the probe, given its interstate links and scale. This marks the second major interstate module Srinagar Police have busted, after the Delhi–Srinagar module linked to the Delhi blast.

Meanwhile, three local overground workers were picked up from Srinagar’s outskirts last week, adding to the growing list of detentions. While the FIR names only five individuals, sources before the investigation say around 40 are under questioning.

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The crackdown began on March 31 when Srinagar Police’s Cargo unit detained several individuals from Hazratbal and nearby areas.

Among those questioned were shopkeepers, private employees and a student identified as Shazia, daughter of a former terrorist, who was also detained; investigators suspect she was in contact with Pakistani terrorist Abu Hureira. Three mobile phones were seized during the operation.

On April 2, more detentions followed in Nawakadal, Rainawari, and Zakura, including members of a single family. Some were later released after questioning. Arrests have accompanied the recoveries of arms.

On April 3, police seized three AK-47 rifles, five grenades, three pistols, and one Kiranico rifle.

On April 4, the arrest of Naqeeb Ahmad Bhat led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, magazines, and ammunition from his residence in Fazlul Haq Colony. FIR No. 24/2026 was registered at Police Station Zakura under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosives Act.

Later that evening, two scooty-borne riders were arrested near Alochibagh Gurudwara in Srinagar, with a pistol recovered from their possession.

On April 5, police recovered another pistol, four rounds of ammunition, and a magazine from the residence of Adil Ahmad Bhat in Syedpora Humchi, who was already in custody.

The following day, a joint operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF in Dachigam forest busted a hideout near Panzham hut, recovering three AK-47 rifles, two pistols, two grenades, a mobile phone, and supplies.

Meanwhile, investigators say the arrests and recoveries point to a network that allowed Pakistani operatives to embed themselves in India, aided by locals who helped them secure official documents.

“The scale of the operation shows how deeply the network had penetrated across states,” a senior officer said.