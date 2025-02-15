Srinagar shivers in cold wave as temperature drops to 0 degrees celsius | Image: ANI

Srinagar: Srinagar witnessed severe cold waves as the minimum temperature dropped to 0 degrees in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, as per the latest bulletin issued by the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, while the maximum temperature dipped to 13 degrees Celsius from Friday.

J&K Witnessed Chillai Kalan

Chillai Kalan is the coldest 40-day period of winter, which started on December 21 and ended on January 31. This period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and frost-covered landscapes in the valley. During ChillaiKalan, the region typically witnesses heavy snowfall, disrupting daily life.

Low temperatures lead to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, in other northern parts of the country, light showers have been predicted by the weather department.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature could hit 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the city on February 16 and 17.