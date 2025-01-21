Voices That Empower: Stage Set For Republic Media Network's Second Edition Of India Women's Summit

Republic Media Network all set to host second edition of India Women's Summit | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is thrilled to announce the second edition of India’s Women Summit on Thursday, January 23 under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face.

The 6-hour long event under the theme — Voices That Empower — will see India’s most influential women sharing insights from their life journeys, challenges they faced, success stories on achieving their goals and be a source for inspiration to many others out there, who are still waiting for the right mentorship.

The Summit will touch upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.

Some of the esteemed guests who will be part of the Summit include: Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer among many others.

Through India’s Women Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions on gender equality, leadership representation, and strategic solutions for advancing women’s empowerment.

The event will showcase insightful panel discussions and fireside chats with leading women achievers of the country.

So join us on January 23, 2025 in shaping the future of women’s right and leadership from Republic Media Headquarters.