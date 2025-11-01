BREAKING: 10 Crushed To Death, Scores Injured As 25,000 Devotees Throng Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh On Ekadashi

Srikakulam: Ten devotees reportedly died and several others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

A heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding at the temple, resulting in the stampede. Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and the situation is reportedly under control.

25,000 Devotees On Spot Against Temple's Capacity Of 2,000

As many as 25,000 devotees had thronged the temple. However, the capacity of the temple was only 2,000. The incident occurred after in large number gathered at the temple for the Ekadashi celebrations. The heavy rush quickly led to severe overcrowding and chaos, which triggered the stampede.

CM Mourns Deaths, Assures Help

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation. He mourned the death of the devotees and assured the best treatment for the injured. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the stampede occurred during the Ekadashi celebrations when large crowds assembled at the temple. The resulting overcrowding and chaos caused multiple devotees to sustain injuries, and they were immediately hospitalised for medical treatment.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," said Naidu. "I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he added.

No Approval Sought, Probe Ordered

Meanwhile, the local administration has launched an immediate inquiry into the deadly lapses in crowd management by the temple administration.

A major concern has surfaced regarding safety protocols, as the temple is privately managed which operates outside the Endowments Department. It is reported that no permission from the government was sought for organising the event. The temple management had reportedly failed to inform the government or obtain necessary approvals for the event.

Area Was Under-Construction

Adding to the risk, the area where devotees had gathered was reportedly undergoing construction.

Minister Reaches Spot

Responding to the situation, State Minister for Real Time Governance System (RTGS) Nara Lokesh reached the temple to take stock of the situation. Lokesh is coordinating the government’s response to the tragedy and is currently at the site in Srikakulam.