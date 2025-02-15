LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, Emergency Responders Pressed | Image: x

Many passengers reportedly fell unconscious after a stampede-like situation emerged at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14. As many as 15 people are reported injured. There are reports of many people falling unconscious due to suffocation after overcrowding at the platform. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station for the Mahakumbh, with many passengers having no confirmed train tickets.