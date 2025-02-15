Updated 23:53 IST, February 15th 2025
LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, Emergency Responders Pressed
A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday caused many passengers to fall unconscious, with the incident occurring on platforms 13 and 14, according to reports.
Many passengers reportedly fell unconscious after a stampede-like situation emerged at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14. As many as 15 people are reported injured. There are reports of many people falling unconscious due to suffocation after overcrowding at the platform. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station for the Mahakumbh, with many passengers having no confirmed train tickets.
23:53 IST, February 15th 2025
Injured passengers admitted to LNJP hospital
Visuals from outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) hospital, where those injured at New Delhi railway station due to huge rush are admitted.
23:47 IST, February 15th 2025
Visual of passengers at platform 12, New Delhi Station
Huge crowd of passengers witnessed at platform number 12 of New Delhi Railway Station.
23:42 IST, February 15th 2025
'Situation under control' tweets Ashwini Viashnaw
Delhi Railway Station Stampede Situation LIVE Updates: Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Viashnaw tweeted, “Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.”
23:39 IST, February 15th 2025
Huge crowd witnessed outside the New Delhi Railway Station
Delhi Railway Station Stampede Situation LIVE Updates: Huge crowd witnessed outside the New Delhi Railway Station.
As per Ministry of Railway, the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.
23:38 IST, February 15th 2025
4 special trains announced to accommodate overcrowding
Delhi Railway Station Stampede Situation LIVE Updates: 4 specials run to evacuate unprecedented sudden rush. Now rush has reduced: Ministry of Railway
23:23 IST, February 15th 2025
'situation is under control' says Ministry of Railways
23:22 IST, February 15th 2025
Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station
Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the New Delhi railway Station.
23:21 IST, February 15th 2025
Reports suggest stampede on platforms 13 and 14
According to preliminary reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14.
23:16 IST, February 15th 2025
More than 15 people are reported injured
Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 15 people injured: Delhi Police Sources
23:14 IST, February 15th 2025
Stampede-like situation reported at New Delhi Railway station
A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot: Delhi Fire Service
Published 23:17 IST, February 15th 2025