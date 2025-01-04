sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mr. Fix—It | Jasprit Bumrah | Bandipore Accident | Delhi Fog | China Virus—HMPV | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Stampede-Like Situation During Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri's Event In Thane | Video

Published 18:46 IST, January 4th 2025

Stampede-Like Situation During Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri's Event In Thane | Video

A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
stampede, Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri
Stampede-like situation during Dhirendra Shastri's event in Thane | Image: ANI

Thane: A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka. More details awaited…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:50 IST, January 4th 2025

Maharashtra