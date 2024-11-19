sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bitcoin Bomb Hits Aghadi Hours Before Maharashtra Polls, BJP Says MVA Exposed; Supriya Sule Reacts

Published 23:23 IST, November 19th 2024

Bitcoin Bomb Hits Aghadi Hours Before Maharashtra Polls, BJP Says MVA Exposed; Supriya Sule Reacts

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Bitcoin Bombshell
Maharashtra Bitcoin Bombshell | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:50 IST, November 19th 2024

BJP Congress Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sharad Pawar