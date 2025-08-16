Star Air Flight S5111 Belagavi–Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Fuel Leak

Updated 16 August 2025 at 13:06 IST
New Delhi: A Star Air aircraft (S5111) from Belagavi to Mumbai, carrying 41 people, made an emergency landing when a mid-air fuel leak in its engine caused a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. However, the pilot moved quickly and conducted a safe landing, ensuring everyone's safety on board.
This is a developing story…
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 16 August 2025 at 12:46 IST