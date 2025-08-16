Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Star Air Flight S5111 Belagavi–Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Fuel Leak

Updated 16 August 2025 at 13:06 IST

Star Air Flight S5111 Belagavi–Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Fuel Leak

Star Air flight S5111 from Belagavi to Mumbai made an emergency landing after a mid-air fuel leak. The pilot’s quick action ensured all 41 passengers’ safety.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Star Air Flight S5111 Belagavi–Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Fuel Leak
Star Air Flight S5111 Belagavi–Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Fuel Leak | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

New Delhi: A Star Air aircraft (S5111) from Belagavi to Mumbai, carrying 41 people, made an emergency landing when a mid-air fuel leak in its engine caused a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. However, the pilot moved quickly and conducted a safe landing, ensuring everyone's safety on board.

This is a developing story…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 12:46 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source