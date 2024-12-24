State Government To Promote Hydro Power Tourism In Himachal, Says CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that the state government plans to promote hydropower tourism to create self-employment and job opportunities for local youth.

He stated that a policy would be introduced to support this initiative, with the Department of Energy providing training to power project developers.

The announcement came during a review meeting on the progress of various ongoing energy department projects.

The state government is making concerted efforts to boost green energy initiatives, the Chief Minister said.

He instructed officials to expedite ongoing power projects for the state's benefit, emphasising that non-functional hydro projects would be re-advertised to fully utilize the state's hydropower potential.

The Chief Minister directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to promptly begin construction of the Devi Kothi and Hail Power Projects. He also reviewed critical court cases, including those involving JSW, Shanan, and the pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), urging officials to actively pursue these matters.