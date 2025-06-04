'State-Sponsored Murder': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Demands Resignation of Karnataka CM, Deputy CM After Several Died In Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Karnataka government and termed the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium a state sponsored murder and negligence.

Taking to X, Poonawalla said that a celebration has turned into a nightmare. At an event organised by the Karnataka government to celebrate RCB’s IPL win, a stampede broke out due to poor planning and crowd mismanagement. Several people have lost their lives."

Poonawalla demanded that the state Home Minister and Chief Minister must resign.

"...It is a state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder. Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara are directly responsible, they must resign. On one hand, people have died, and you are continuing with the celebrations brazenly. This is your sensitivity. Congress says a lot, but it had nothing to say today?... basic arrangements and Police deployment were not there, who is responsible for this? It is the Congress govt. These 3 people (CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara) must resign...," Poonawalla said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that several people are dead. Shamelessly the program goes on? Not even basic ambulance is there. Congress arrested Allu Arjun for stampede. Who is responsible now? “Log marte rahe - Jashn chalta raha (People kept dying as celebrations continued).”

Poonawalla further said that Congress is very quick to blame other states when stampede happens, today it is eloquently silent? In fact Karnataka government allowed the party to go on even as people died… photo op was on even as people’s bodies were being carried.