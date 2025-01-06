States Of Emergency Declared As Central US Faces Heaviest Snowfall In Decade

Washington: A severe winter storm hit parts of the central United States (US) on Sunday, causing snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. The storm created critical travel conditions in states like Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana, with up to 14 inches of snow expected in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that this could be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade.

According to the reports, in Kansas, western Nebraska, and Indiana, snow and ice covered major highways, making travel difficult and dangerous. The snowploughs struggled to keep up with the heavy snowfall, and the Indiana State Police asked people to stay off the roads. Parts of Interstate 70 in Kansas were closed as snow and sleet continued to fall. Several accidents were reported, including overturned trucks and vehicles sliding off the road.

The storm is also causing problems for air and rail travel. Many flights were cancelled, and train services were disrupted across the Midwest, especially between Chicago and other major cities. Indiana State Police reported a handful of spinouts and crashes Sunday.

Cold Weather Moves East

The storm's freezing temperatures are expected to spread across the eastern United States starting Monday. Cities like Chicago and Minneapolis are already feeling the cold, with temperatures dropping to well below freezing. The cold air will reach as far south as Florida and wind chills could make it feel even colder.

State Of Emergency Declared

Governors in Missouri, Arkansas, and several other states declared states of emergency as the storm moved across the region. Schools in areas like Kentucky and Indiana cancelled classes due to the severe weather.

Travellers Urged To Stay Safe

With the storm expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, authorities are warning people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. As snow and ice continue to impact roads and airports, it's best to plan ahead and stay safe indoors.

“If local authorities are telling people not to travel, it's counterintuitive to try to run a full slate of services when people are being told to stay home,” Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said. “Likewise, we know our people are going to have trouble getting into work.” The Midwest was hit especially hard. A train between Chicago and New York and several regional trains between Chicago and St. Louis were among those cancelled on Sunday.