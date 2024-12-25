'Statesman Who Shaped India': PM Modi Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 100th Birthday Anniversary

New Delhi: Remembering former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birthday anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that he still "stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people."

"Today, 25th December is a very special day for all of us. Our nation marks the 100th Jayanti of our beloved former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people," wrote Prime Minister Modi.

Recalling the "architect of India’s transition", PM Modi wrote, "When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about 9 years we had seen 4 Lok Sabha elections. The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance."

PM Modi claimed the political stalwart's regime marked a gigantic leap in the world of Information Technology, telecom and communications.

The PM further added that it was under Vajpayee's rule that the NDA Government made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens.

"One can see the long-term impact of Atal Ji’s leadership in so many sectors around us. His era marked a gigantic leap in the world of Information Technology, telecom and communications. This was particularly important for a nation like ours, which is also blessed with a very dynamic Yuva Shakti. The NDA Government under Atal Ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens."

The PM also praised the former PM for all the developmnt works undertaken under his govt, from Golden Quadrilateral Project to Delhi Metro project among others.

‘There Was Foresight in Connecting India’

"At the same time, there was foresight in connecting India. Even today, most people recall the Golden Quadrilateral Project, which connected the length and breadth of India. Equally notable were the Vajpayee Government’s efforts to enhance local connectivity as well through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Similarly, his Government gave a push to metro connectivity by doing extensive work for the Delhi Metro, which stands out as a world-class infrastructure project. Thus, the Vajpayee Government not only boosted economic growth but also brought distant regions closer, fostering unity and integration," he added.

PM Modi also mentioned his efforts to improve the quality of education being imparted to students by supporting the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

"When it comes to the social sector, an initiative like the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan highlights how Atal Ji dreamt of building an India where modern education is accessible to people across the nation, particularly for the poor and marginalised sections. At the same time, his government presided over many economic reforms which set the stage for India’s economic surge after several decades of following an economic philosophy which encouraged cronyism and stagnation," he further wrote.

PM Modi on Operation Shakti

PM Modi also remembered how Vajpayee govt went on to conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran, illustrating the prowess of India’s scientific community.

"A wonderful example of Vajpayee Ji’s leadership can be seen in the summer of 1998. His Government had just assumed office and on 11th May, India conducted the Pokhran tests, known as Operation Shakti. These tests exemplified the prowess of India’s scientific community. The world was stunned that India had done the tests and expressed their anger in no uncertain terms. Any ordinary leader would have buckled, but Atal Ji was made differently. And what happened? India stood firm and resolute with the government calling for another set of tests two days later, on 13th May! If the tests of the 11th showed scientific skill, the ones on 13th showed true leadership. It was a message to the world that gone were the days when India would buckle under threats or pressure. Despite facing international sanctions, the then NDA government of Vajpayee Ji stood firm, articulating India’s right to safeguard its sovereignty while simultaneously being the strongest proponent of world peace."

"Atal Ji’s persona was magnetic and his life was enriched by his love for literature and expression. A prolific writer and poet, he used words to inspire, provoke thought, and even offer solace. His poetry, often reflective of his inner struggles and hopes for the nation, continues to resonate with people across age groups."

"For so many Bharatiya Janata Party Karyakartas like me, it is our privilege that we were able to learn and interact with a person like Atal Ji. His contribution to the BJP was foundational. In those days to spearhead an alternative narrative to the dominant Congress showed his greatness. Alongside stalwarts like Shri L.K. Advani Ji and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji he nurtured the party from its formative years, guiding it through challenges, setbacks and triumphs. Whenever the choice came between ideology and power, he always chose the former. He was able to convince the nation that an alternative world view from the Congress was possible and such a world view could deliver."