Stationary Oil Tanker Goes Up in Flames In Indore, Guts Nearby Warehouse

Stationary oil tanker goes up in flames in Indore | Image: PTI

Indore: A huge fire broke out in a stationary oil tanker in Indore city on Wednesday and the blaze also gutted a nearby warehouse suspected to be engaged in illegal manufacture of paint thinner, police said.

No one was injured in the fire whose cause was not yet known, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Patle said the oil tanker caught fire in the Lasudiya area and within no time its flames reached the nearby warehouse.

"According to initial information, thinner used in paints was kept in this warehouse. We believe this thinner was being manufactured in the warehouse," he said.

The police official said it is suspected that thinner was being manufactured illegally in the warehouse.

A thinner is a solvent used to dilute oil-based paints or varnish.

The fire in the tanker was extinguished and flames in the warehouse were doused after breaking the walls of the godown with the help of machines, said the ACP.

"There was no report of any person getting injured in the fire," Patle informed.

The ACP said owners of the tanker and the warehouse were being traced and a detailed police investigation was underway.