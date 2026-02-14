'Stay Tuned': Jaishankar Says Last Year's Quad Summit Was 'Never Cancelled'

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that the Quad Summit was never cancelled last year because it was never specifically scheduled. Jaishankar made the statement while speaking at the Munich Security Conference 2026, where he was asked whether he saw any scope of Quad unity in the second Trump administration. Last year, there were reports that US President Donald Trump "no longer has plans" to visit India for the Summit amid strained relations with India.

Just a point of correction. I wouldn't say that the Quad Summit was cancelled because it was never specifically scheduled. It did not take place, yes that is correct.

Jaishankar added, “I would point to the fact that the first meeting which Marco Rubio held the day he became Secretary of State of US was the Quad foreign minister's meeting and then he did a meeting again in July in Washington for which all of us uh went.”

The Union Minister noted that two Quad Foreign Ministers' Meetings was held and the various mechanisms of Quad are presently going on. “So, the fact that the Quad did not take place at the summit level itself, I wouldn't over-read it,” Jaishankar concluded, adding, “Stay tuned!”