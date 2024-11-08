Stay United To Thwart Attempts To Divide Hindus, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ranchi: As the political heat surges in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly elections this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , on Friday, reiterated the people to remain united against any forces, which aim to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. Pointing at Rahul Gandhi 's remarks of caste census, CM Himanta accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for their vote bank politics and urged people to stay united to thwart such attempts.

Addressing an election rally in Ranchi, the Assam CM also raised concerns about rising Bangladeshi infiltration and warned that if unchecked, it would pose a grave threat to women in the state.

Sarma, who is also the BJP 's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, said, "Congress wants to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. 'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge' (You will be safe if you remain united)."

He cautioned that if the BJP was not voted into power, infiltrators would invade homes, putting "wives, daughters-in-law, and daughters under grave threat." Sarma vowed, "We will drive out ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, who have plundered Jharkhand, just as we ousted Babar from Ayodhya." While Alam is currently in jail over a multi-crore money laundering case, Ansari faces criticism for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the BJP candidate and the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.