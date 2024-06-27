Published 14:53 IST, June 27th 2024

Chorus Grows For DK Shivakumar as Karnataka CM Amid Demand For 3 More Dy Chief Ministers

Chandrashekhara Swami of Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt has openly asked CM Siddaramaiah to step down and hand over the position to DK Shivakumar.