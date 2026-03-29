Bihar: Stone-Pelting During Ram Navami Procession in Nawada's Roh Bazaar; Three Injured, Property Damaged

Nawada, Bihar: Tension flared in Roh Bazaar of Nawada district in Bihar on Saturday when a Ram Navami procession turned chaotic near the Jama Masjid in the old market area, leading to stone-pelting. Three people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were immediately rushed to the Roh Primary Health Centre for treatment, where they are currently stable.

Eyewitnesses reported that the stone-pelting occurred as the procession reached the vicinity of the mosque. In addition to the injuries, miscreants allegedly set fire to nearby shops and damaged several pushcarts and stalls of vegetable vendors operating on the sidewalks.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman, promptly reached the spot and camped there to oversee the situation. Rahul Abhishek, Station House Officer (SHO) of Roh, confirmed that the situation has been brought under complete control through swift police action. Additional forces have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, and the local administration has asserted that normalcy has been restored.

No major untoward incidents were reported after the initial clash, and authorities are monitoring the area closely to prevent any recurrence. Further investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the violence.

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