Stone Pelting in UP's Sambhal After Survey Team Arrives as Shahi Jama Masjid, Section 144 Imposed

Sambhal: Massive violence has erupted in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh with stone pelting after a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the district, to conduct the survey of the mosque. The violence and unrest has escalated to the extent where the police was made to use tear gas and fire gunshots in the air to stop the violence.

Sambhal Violence: Stone Pelting After Survey Team Reaches Shahi Jama Masjid

A survey team that arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements" on Sunday morning, police said. Speaking to ANI, DGP Prashant Kumar said, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action."

This survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.

Police Uses Tear Gas to Control Situation, Section 144 Imposed

In order to control the violence and stone pelting in the area of the Shahi Jama Masjid, the police officials present at the spot have used tear gas and visuals of the same can be seen. Following the incident, the police appealed to locals in Sambhal to stop pelting stones at the survey team who reached there to conduct a survey of the mosque.