Stones hurled at Kashi Vishwanath Express in UP | Image: PTI

Bareilly (UP): Unidentified persons pelted stones at the Kashi Vishwanath Express at Dhaneta Halt, near Fatehganj West here and damaged the window of a coach, an official said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

According to Ajit Pratap Singh, the station in-charge of Bareilly Railway Police Force, the incident took place on Saturday, when the train was going from Delhi to Varanasi.

When the train reached Dhaneta Halt, some people started throwing stones at it, causing a window of coach B-1 to crack, Singh said.

An FIR has been filed in Rampur in connection with the incident.