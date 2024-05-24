Advertisement

Bengaluru: Gully cricket in Karnataka's Belagavi took an ugly turn on Thursday evening as people from two different communities clashed with each other leaving at least eight people injured, according to sources. The ugly faceoff took place at Anawala lane in Shahapur.

The brawl soon spiralled out of hands, resulting in stone pelting. The locals immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the spot in a bid to diffuse the situation.

At present, the situation is under control, however, the cops are stationed at the spot. The two groups, between whom the fight broke out, are believed to be from two different communities.

Around 5 pm yesterday is when the incident took place, and eight people were injured in the clash. The injured are being treated at BIMS Hospital. A police constable was also injured in the scuffle, according to sources.

The commissioner of police arrived at the spot shortly after. The place is on high alert. The cops have also been instructed to increase vigilance. Some youths are believed to have brandished swords as well, as per our sources.

The police have warned people not to spread rumours. Every CCTV footage is being examined. Two cases have been registered at Shahupur police station in connection with the case.

FIR registered against 13 persons from one community and 14 from another community. Several provisions of the IPC, including Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307, 354, 504, 506, 153A and 149, have been invoked n connection with the case.