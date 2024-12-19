'Stop Lying': JP Nadda to 'Ambedkar-Hating Congress' Over Its Remarks

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Congress over its treatment of B R Ambedkar as the ruling party's president J P Nadda asked the opposition party to "stop lying".

Nadda reiterated his party's accusations against the Congress for insulting and ignoring Ambedkar and his legacy, and cited the work undertaken by the Modi government to honour his legacy.

His posts on X came amid the opposition's relentless attack on Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting Ambedkar during his Rajya Sabha speech.

He told the Congress and its "rotten ecosystem" that they lost Lok Sabha polls for a third consecutive time in June and performed badly in a number of assembly polls.

"In November, you lost badly in Maharashtra. At least now stop lying. Because your lies will not go unchecked. The truth will always win. Jai Bhim," he said.

Shah has in turn accused the Congress of distorting his remarks and has received strong support from the ruling party, including PM Modi.

Nadda claimed the Congress and its rotten ecosystem have been exposed since Wednesday by all those who believe in truth, democracy and social justice.

He said, "So, I thought of sharing some facts to illustrate the deep Congress hate towards Dr Ambedkar. Pandit Nehru hated Dr Ambedkar. Yes, it was unfiltered hate. That is why Pandit Nehru got Dr. Ambedkar defeated twice." Nehru, he alleged, was proudly writing to people overseas, expressing joy that Ambedkar was no longer in the Cabinet.

Referring to the house in Alipur Road in the national capital where he breathed his last, Nadda said it should have been converted into a grand memorial that would inspire people long back.

But "Ambedkar-hating Congress" did nothing and it was the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government which developed it into an "iconic place".

The "self-proclaimed custodians" of social justice in the Congress made empty promises of making a grand memorial at "Chaitya Bhoomi", where he was cremated, in Mumbai, but it was the Modi government which ensured in 2015 that the land transfer was done.

Modi prayed there twice in recent years, Nadda added.

The BJP president also shared a post, now deleted, allegedly of Congress leader Sam Pitroda in which he had rated Nehru's contribution to the Constitution bigger than Ambedkar. Nadda said, "The most loyal courtier of the Dynasty spelt out what the Congress really thinks of Dr. Ambedkar - that he had no role in the making of our Constitution. Some screenshots indeed speak a thousand words." The X post can be deleted but their real feelings will never go, he added.

He also highlighted the Modi government's development of the Ambedkar International Centre against the Congress' alleged neglect to make his point.

He said, "Congress leaders love spreading lies about India on foreign soil, but they never bothered about a place in London where Dr. Ambedkar himself lived. During PM Modi's 2015 UK visit, he went there, and subsequently, it was acquired by the Maharashtra Government." Opposition parties' protest over Shah's remakes have stalled proceedings in Parliament since Wednesday.