‘Stop Playing the Same Card, It’s Worn Out’: RJD’s Manoj Jha Slams BJP Over Murshidabad Violence Claims

New Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha hit out at the BJP on Saturday for alleging that the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, was “state-sponsored” and “targeted against Hindus.”

In a sharp response, Jha said the responsibility of maintaining social harmony lies with both the Centre and the states.

“Kitni jagah ye card kheloge, ghis chuka hai,” Jha remarked, referring to the BJP’s repeated accusations of communal targeting.

“The time has come for PM Modi to break his silence,” he added, calling for the prime minister to speak up on the issue.

Calls Violence 'Unfortunate', Appeals for Peace

Condemning the violence, Jha said, “Whatever is happening is unfortunate. This should not happen.”

He appealed to all communities and political players to adopt the path of peaceful resistance, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence.

“On behalf of my party, I request everyone to maintain peace. The matter is in court. My party is also a petitioner,” he said, adding that justice will prevail, especially in matters involving Article 26.

