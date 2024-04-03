Advertisement

Viral: Chandrika Gera Dixit, the famous vada pav girl from Delhi, recently got together with Sunil Pati, a.k.a. Dolly Chaiwala, the well-known tea vendor from Nagpur. A video appears to show Chandrika Dixit holding a bouquet of flowers next to Dolly Chaiwala. They start off by giving a brief introduction and asking their followers to support them since they are self-made. "We stand on the streets and run our businesses. No work is small for us," Dolly states in the video.

Vada Pav Girl Praises Dolly

Delhi's Vada Pav girl praises Dolly even more, referring to him as her hero. Dixit claimed, "I look up to him. He endured a great deal, just like me. When I learned he wanted to meet me, I jumped at the chance to do so." The two fist-bumping concludes the video.

Stop Trolling

"Finally Meet with Viral Vada Pao Di," posted Dolly Chaiwala alongside the video on his Instagram account. "She works so hard. Kindly refrain from trolling and hate. Best wishes for Di's future." Since it was posted to Instagram, the video has accumulated millions of views and tons of comments.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Vada Pav girl received backlash on social media for allegedly behaving badly towards her customers. The length of the lines that people were creating in front of her cart was seen to be upsetting her in a video that went viral. On the other hand, Sunil Patil, also known as Dolly Chaiwala, became well-known throughout the world after Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates collaborated with him during his India visit.