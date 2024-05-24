Storm developing in Bay of Bengal, likely to reach near WB coast | Image:PTI/representative

Advertisement

Kolkata: A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department told PTI on Thursday.

In its wake, light to moderate rain in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

Advertisement

A well-marked low-pressure system existing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next day, the weather office said.

Subsequently, it would reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

Advertisement

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

The ECI has alerted the district administrations to take all precautionary measures at polling stations in view of the brewing storm, an official said.

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab reviewed the situation in a meeting with superintendents of police and state disaster management officials and directed them to take necessary steps to prevent any untoward situation.

"The SPs have been asked to take adequate measures," Aftab told PTI.

Advertisement

According to sources in the state disaster management department, all necessary measures are in place and additional personnel have been sent to coastal districts.

Voting will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.