Published 17:49 IST, September 19th 2024

Stray Cattle in UP To Be Tagged With Fluorescent Reflective Tapes To Avoid Mishaps at Night

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips particularly at night to prevent road accidents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stray Cattle in UP To Be Tagged With Fluorescent Reflective Tapes To Avoid Mishaps at Night | Image: X/file photo
