Panic Grips Maharashtra's Latur As Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack 35 People In One Day; Locals Demand Action

Udgir: A shocking incident of dog menace has come to light from Maharashtra's Latur, where stray dogs brutally injured 35 people, leaving them bleeding, on December 23. This incident has sparked widespread panic and chaos as locals are worried about their safety in the area. The victims of the brutal dog attack include a female doctor, local shopkeepers, school-going children, and toddlers.

Day Of Chaos

A pack of stray dogs went violent across various parts of the city, leaving more than 25 individuals injured in the first wave of attack. According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the evening, around 5-6 PM. The second wave of attack occurred between 7 and 8 PM in the densely populated Chaubara and Killa Galli areas, where 10 more individuals were targeted.

Panic gripped the area after the news of the dog bite surfaced. Meanwhile, the injured people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and are recuperating.

Atmosphere of Panic

The attacks within such a short period have created panic among the locals across the areas of Latur district. Parents are now hesitant to send their children to school, and evening commerce has slowed as residents fear stepping out after dark owing to the dog menace.

"The situation is out of control," said one resident. "We have seen stray dogs in the city before, but this level of coordinated aggression is unprecedented. People are being targeted in their own streets."

This has led to a boiling point of public anger. Leading the charge against administrative negligence, campaign leader Sanjay Kumar Kamble has issued a formal ultimatum to the municipal administration.

Kamble stated that the authorities fail to implement effective sterilisation and relocation programmes. He warned that if the municipal body does not take immediate steps to clear the streets of dangerous dogs, his organisation will launch a unique and aggressive protest, releasing stray dogs directly into the Chief Officer's office.

Locals Demand Action

Local activists are demanding an approach to the recurring situation by removing aggressive packs from residential and commercial hubs, rebuilding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to manage the growing population, and ensuring local clinics are fully stocked with rabies vaccines and specialised trauma care for bite victims.