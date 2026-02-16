Stray Dog Bites Israeli Woman at Jaipur Airport, Rajasthan HRC Seeks Report

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) on Monday took notice of a stray dog biting an Israeli tourist at Terminal 2 of Jaipur International Airport and directed authorities to take action against such attacks.

The Commission has issued notices and demanded factual reports from the following authorities: Commissioner, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Police Commissioner, Jaipur Metropolitan, Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sanganer Zone and Manager, Jaipur International Airport (Sanganer).

The Commission has specifically directed the Manager of Jaipur International Airport to reimburse all medical expenses incurred for the treatment of the Israeli woman and provide appropriate compensation to the victim for the injuries sustained.

The victim, an Israeli passenger arriving from Delhi, was attacked near the arrival gate and left bleeding on the floor. It was reported that the same dog had bitten three other people the previous week, yet no action was taken to remove it.

Advertisement

The Commission noted that such incidents tarnish Jaipur's reputation as an international tourist destination and contradict the spirit of "Padharo Mhare Desh".

Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, Jaipur Single Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice GR Moolchandani, in a statement, said that incidents of stray dogs biting people are no longer new and are frequently reported across various districts in Rajasthan.

Given the seriousness of the issue and the large population of stray dogs, the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court have issued various guidelines and orders over time.

Advertisement

On Sunday, an Israeli female passenger arriving from Delhi was attacked by a dog immediately after exiting the arrival gate. The victim was seriously injured; airport staff provided first aid and rushed her to a private hospital. Reports indicate that the same dog had bitten three other people the previous week, yet it was not removed from the premises.

Airport management reportedly stated that, per guidelines, dogs cannot be relocated to other areas--a stance the Commission finds impractical.

The Commission noted that Jaipur is a vital international tourism hub; having foreign tourists attacked by dogs that have a history of biting passengers is a grave matter. It is the responsibility of the Airport Management, Airport Authority, CISF, District Administration, and Municipal Corporation to rescue dangerous dogs and relocate them to veterinary hospitals or safe shelters.

The Commission noted the irony that while the state promotes the slogan "Padharo Mhare Desh" (Welcome to our land), allowing dog bites to tourists is unacceptable.

The Manager of Sanganer Airport was directed to reimburse the injured Israeli passenger's medical expenses and provide appropriate compensation. The case is scheduled for review of the compliance report on March 5, 2026.