Stray Dog Rescued After 3-Hour Struggle With Plastic Jar in Thane

Viral: A stray dog was rescued after enduring nearly three hours with a plastic jar stuck to its mouth in Maharashtra’s Thane district, according to an NGO.

The incident occurred in the Dombivli MIDC area, where the distressed canine prompted locals to seek assistance from a former corporator. The ex-corporator contacted the NGO Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), whose volunteers arrived at the scene. After about three hours of effort, they managed to cut open the jar and free the dog.

PAWS trustee Anuradha Ramaswamy urged citizens to avoid littering plastic on the streets to prevent such incidents. Nilesh Bhanage, also from the NGO, advised housing societies to keep clay or cement pots filled with water for animals and birds.

PAWS, the animal welfare NGO, helps cats, dogs, and wild animals receive the critical care they need to recover and thrive in their homes.

Inputs_PTI