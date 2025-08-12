Stray Dogs Attack Two Students At Bengaluru University, Leaving One Of Them Critically Injured

Bengaluru: A terrifying incident occurred at Bengaluru's Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, where two girl students were attacked by stray dogs within the campus premises. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, leaving one student critically injured. Both students were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the victims have been identified as Soujanya GJ from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both third-year students of the integrated MSc in economics program.

Amidst discussions after the Supreme Court's direction on the stray dogs menace in Delhi-NCR, the recent attack, leaving two students critically injured, has raised further concerns regarding the dangers of stray dogs. The other students at the university have expressed their fear after the vicious attack, which has also raised concerns about safety and stray dog control measures on campus.

As per reports, Soujanya's condition is critical, and she has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital, while Rega is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

What Is Supreme Court's Recent Directive

Recently, the Supreme Court took a firm stance on the stray dog menace, directing the civic authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to capture, sterilise, and provide permanent shelter for stray dogs. The court's directive was to mitigate the threats posed by dog bites and rabies, particularly among children.

The Supreme Court's bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, observed the gravity of the situation, questioning animal activists, citing deaths due to dog attacks. The bench questioned, "Will they put life back into those children? When the situation demands, you have to act." The court warned of severe consequences for anyone obstructing the process of rounding up stray dogs and emphasised the need for decisive action.

The Supreme Court's directive requires the concerned authorities to establish shelters capable of housing around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks. These shelters must be equipped with adequate personnel to sterilise and immunise the dogs, provide general care, and ensure proper handling and well-being. The court also mandated that these centres be under CCTV surveillance to prevent any mistreatment of the animals.