Stray Dogs Terror In Karnataka's Chitradurga, Young Girl Rushes In Terror, Shocking Video Surfaces

Chitradurga: A young girl was attacked by stray dogs in Chitradurga, Karnataka. A shocking video has surfaced, showing at least two dogs chasing a girl estimated to be between 6 and 9 years old on a local street.

In the footage, the dogs appear to target the girl as she tries to escape but falls to the ground. The attack continues until local residents intervene and rescue her. The girl looked terrified and was crying for help.

Stray dog attacks are not uncommon, as numerous incidents have surfaced over time involving groups of dogs targeting people of all age groups.

Such incidents are more likely to occur on roads or streets that are deserted or lack regular activity.

Earlier, a 14-year-old school student from Madhya Pradesh Rewa died of rabies a few days after being bitten by a stray dog. The student, however, had received proper medication and an anti-rabies injection.