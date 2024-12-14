Strengthen Measures To Prevent Drowning: WHO Urges South East Asian Countries

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries in the South-East Asia region to strengthen measures to prevent drowning, which it says disproportionately affects children and vulnerable populations.

According to WHO's first Global Status Report on Drowning Prevention, South-East Asia reported 83,000 drowning fatalities in 2021, accounting for 28 per cent of the global drowning burden. This contributes substantially to the nearly 30 lives lost to drowning every hour globally.

Nearly 43 per cent of drowning fatalities in the region involved children aged 14 years or younger, the report said.

Drowning is the third leading cause of death for children aged 5-14 years and the fourth leading cause of death for children aged 1-4 years, the WHO report said.

"To save lives and ensure equitable safety for all, expanding and scaling up proven drowning prevention interventions across the region is not just essential, but a moral imperative," said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

Poverty, limited access to safety measures, and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate drowning risks, particularly in low and middle-income countries, she said.

Children face heightened vulnerabilities due to inadequate supervision, limited swimming skills and lack of water safety knowledge. For older children and adolescents, peer pressure, risk-taking behaviours and substance use further increase their risk, WHO said in a statement.

Children with disabilities face additional challenges in recognising and responding to water hazards, WHO added.

Non-fatal drowning incidents can lead to severe long-term neurological complications and disabilities that require prolonged care, the organisation said.

The Regional Director noted that while most countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region have comprehensive drowning prevention strategies, much more needs to be done.

Enacting laws mandating life jacket use, creating barriers around water hazards and implementing safe boating regulations have shown potential, though enforcement remains inconsistent in many countries. Regulations restricting alcohol consumption near public water bodies are lacking in many areas, she said.

Wazed emphasised the importance of strengthening governance, establishing a dedicated lead agency to implement drowning prevention activities, enhancing cross-sectoral collaboration, improving drowning data, and implementing evidence-based community-level interventions.

Community programs that teach water safety, swimming and rescue skills, provide supervised childcare, and integrate flood risk management strategies are recognized as critical components of drowning prevention, Wazed said.

"Drowning prevention is fundamentally an issue of equity. By prioritising vulnerable populations, fostering innovative leadership, and embracing global collaboration, countries can significantly reduce drowning deaths. With sustained commitment and collective action, we can ensure that everyone, everywhere, can live safely around water," she said.