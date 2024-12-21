Strengthening India-Kuwait Ties: PM Modi Arrives in Kuwait, First Visit by Indian PM in 43 Years

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day official visit. During his visit, he is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with the Gulf nation's leadership and connect with the Indian diaspora to strengthen India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi's visit to Kuwait, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last such visit was made by Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Indian officials stated that strengthening defense and security cooperation will be a primary focus of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

PM Modi arrived in Kuwait City | image source: X / @narendramodi

During the visit, Modi is to hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched a performance by the Indian diaspora artists in Kuwait City.