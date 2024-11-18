sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Strictly Implement GRAP 4’, Supreme Court to All NCR States Amid ‘Hazardous’ AQI

Published 17:31 IST, November 18th 2024

‘Strictly Implement GRAP 4’, Supreme Court to All NCR States Amid ‘Hazardous’ AQI

The Supreme Court also ruled that all NCR states must immediately suspend physical classes for students up to class 12.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court
Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:31 IST, November 18th 2024