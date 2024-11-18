Published 17:31 IST, November 18th 2024
‘Strictly Implement GRAP 4’, Supreme Court to All NCR States Amid ‘Hazardous’ AQI
The Supreme Court also ruled that all NCR states must immediately suspend physical classes for students up to class 12.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:31 IST, November 18th 2024