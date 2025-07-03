Strong India Will Contribute To More Stable, Prosperous World: PM Modi In Ghana Parliament

Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world adding to his government's resolve to make it a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister made these remarks during his historic address in the Ghana Parliament. PM Modi is currently on a 5-nation tour with Ghana being his first stop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address saying it's a privilege to be in Ghana adding “as a representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians.”

"I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity and resilience. As the representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians," PM Modi said.

"When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that stands with courage, that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress, truly make Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent," he mentioned.

“For us (India), democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental value. From thousands of years ago, we have examples of centres like Vaishali. The Rigveda, one of the world's oldest scriptures, says, 'let good thoughts come to us from all directions'. This openness to ideas is the core of democracy,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

Thanking Ghana for honouring him with the national award, PM Modi said, “Last evening, was a deeply moving experience. Receiving your national award from my dear friend and President of Ghana, John Mahama, is an honour. I will always cherish that night. I express my gratitude on behalf of 140 crore people of India.”

PM Modi said that India supports Africa's development framework to secure a bright and sustainable future while mentioning that a strong India will contribute to more stable and prosperous world.

Speaking about global south, PM Modi said that world cannot progress without giving voice to global south adding that the changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance.

World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world order created after World War II has been changing fast and emphasised that the revolution in technology, rise of Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale.

“We have decided to elevate our ties to comprehensive partnership… For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values," PM Modi said.

During his address, PM Modi dedicated the national honour of Ghana conferred upon him to enduring friendship and shared values that bind the two countries.

"In another statement, the Prime Minister said that the people of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047… A partnership based on shared democratic values & ethos," he said.