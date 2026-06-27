Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi As 6.2 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Strong earthquake tremors were reported in Delhi on Saturday evening after a 6.2-magnitude quake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Strong earthquake tremors were reported in Delhi on Saturday evening after a 6.2-magnitude quake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. Apart from Delhi, tremors were felt in many parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir.
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