Student Jumps from Sixth Floor of College Hostel Building in Jaipur | Image: PTI/file

Jaipur: A first-year student of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here allegedly committed suicide by jumping from sixth floor of the college hostel, police said on Monday.

A suicide note was found at the spot but police did not divulge the details.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia said Divya Raj (21), a first-year student of B.Arch at MNIT and a resident of Pali district, jumped from the sixth floor of the college hostel on Sunday night.