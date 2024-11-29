sb.scorecardresearch
  • Student Killed, Six Injured as Auto Rickshaw Overturns in UP's Ballia

Published 18:44 IST, November 29th 2024

Student Killed, Six Injured as Auto Rickshaw Overturns in UP's Ballia

A 21-year-old student died and six others were seriously injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in UP's Ballia district on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Auto rickshaw overturned in Balia
Auto rickshaw overturned in Ballia, Student killed and many injured | Image: pti
Ballia: A 21-year-old student died and six others were seriously injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Naurangiya village of Ubhaon area on Friday morning, they said.

The auto rickshaw, full of passengers, overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly came in front of the auto, Station House Officer Vipin Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the accident police reached the spot and took the injured passengers along with the auto driver to a hospital, Singh said.

Shilpi Maurya, a student was declared dead by doctors while the other injured are undergoing treatment, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

