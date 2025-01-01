Published 22:22 IST, January 1st 2025
Student Kills Parents After Dispute Over Education, Career In Nagpur
A 25-year-old student allegedly killed his parents after a dispute over his education, career between him and parents, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nagpur: An engineering student in Maharashtra’s Nagpur allegedly killed his parents after differences over education and his career, police said. According to reports, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Utkarsh Dhakhole who committed the crime at his house in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur. The incident took place on December 26, after neighbours claimed of foul smell.
The cops recovered the bodies from the house and arrested Utkarsh who confessed to the crime. According to police, Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother and later stabbed his father when he returned from work.
His mother was a teacher while father worked as a technician at a power plant and also a social reformer. Police suspect a dispute between parents and Utkarsh over his struggling academic record and career.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:22 IST, January 1st 2025