Kota: A 22-year-old student, who was filming himself with a firearm for his social media reels, received fatal bullet injury in his chest after a bullet accidentally fired from the gun on Wednesday. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Kota district, where the deceased was pursuing his bachelor’s degree.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have identified the deceased as Yashwant Naagar of Jhalawar district who was pursuing a bachelor's degree in humanities and was living in Kota. It is being claimed that the incident, while he was making reels for his social media handle with his friend.

A senior police official stated that the incident took place at around 3 pm when Naagar was making a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension.

During the time, a bullet accidentally fired from the pistol in his chest, following which he collapsed on the ground. He was immediately rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the local police station and investigation has been initiated. The police probing the matter are trying to ascertain the fact about who shot the bullet.

During preliminary inquiry, it appeared that Naagar was making a reel when the firing occurred. The police are also trying to trace the source of the firearm.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem and the information has been passed to the family of the deceased, who resides Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

