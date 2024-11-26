Students take out march on AMU campus demanding quota for Dalits, tribals | Image: PTI

Aligarh: The Aarakshan Sangharsh Morcha on Tuesday held a march demanding reservation for Dalits and backward and Other Backward Classes in admission at Aligarh Muslim University.

The march was taken out by the newly-formed students' body amid tight security on the university campus. Barricades were raised at roads leading to the campus by the authorities.

Protesters Raise Slogans and Submit Memorandum

The protesters gathered at Raja Mahendra Pratap chowk in the Civil Lines locality and then marched to the University Circle at the entry point of the campus, raising anti-AMU and religious slogans.

At the end of the march, some protesters tried to get past the barricades but met with force.

Protesters handed a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Additional City Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who received it on behalf of the District Magistrate.

Mishra later told reporters that the procession was carried out peacefully.

Demand for Reservation Until Supreme Court Verdict

The students in their memorandum demanded reservation for Hindu Dalits, backwards, and tribal in AMU till the Supreme Court passes a judgement on the issue.

AMU Officials Refute Claims of Religion-Based Reservation

A varsity official said protesters raised "provocative slogans" near the AMU Circle.

"The issue of reservation to any community now rests totally with the Supreme Court of India which is examining the entire matter in the light of the Constitution of the country and the legal status of the University," AMU spokesman and Member In-charge, Public Relations, Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui said.

He said a false impression was being created and that there was no reservation for Muslims in any course at the varsity.

"The only reservation which exists is reservation for internal students which include members of all communities. So the question of providing religion- or caste-based reservation does not arise till the apex court decides on this matter," Siddiqui said.

(With PTI inputs)