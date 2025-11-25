Stunning Divine Look Of Ayodhya Ram Darbar Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman Idols as Nation Celebrates Dharma Dhwajarohan | Image: Republic

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a sacred saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.

The ceremony was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A new look of the idol representing the Ram Darbar (Lord Ram in his royal form), which includes idols of Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, and is placed on the first floor of the temple, was unveiled on this auspicious occasion.

The temple has been magnificently decked up for the occasion, drawing a large number of devotees.

Key Events

The visit and flag-hoisting coincide with Ram Vivah (Vivah Panchami), the traditional celebration of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s wedding in the Hindu calendar, adding deep religious significance to the event. The flag hoisting was specifically timed to coincide with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Ahead of the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony, PM Modi performed pooja at the Ram Lalla Garbha Grah (sanctum sanctorum) and performed aarti of Ram Lalla, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Mata Annapurna Mandir and the Saptmandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises. The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir.

The sacred saffron flag, or 'Dharma Dhwaj,' was hoisted atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhara (spire). It carries three sacred symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap.

The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage.

Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering on this historic occasion following the flag hoisting.