Charanjit Singh Channi, former Chief Minister of Punjab and Congress Working Committee Member, has ignited controversy with his remarks on the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) jawans in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

One IAF jawan was martyred and at least four soldiers were injured in the attack when terrorists ambushed two vehicles in Surankote, Poonch at around 6:15 pm on Saturday. The IAF personnel were en route to the Air Force station from Jaranwali when the terrorists opened fire.

What did Congress leader Channi say about the Poonch attack on IAF?

Charanjit Singh Channi, in a controversial statement, said that the recent attack on IAF soldiers in Poonch was "Stuntbaazi". The Congress leader alleged that the terrorists carried out the attack to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Channi told reporters, “This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them...”

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: On the attack by terrorists on the Indian Air Force vehicle in J&K's Poonch yesterday, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi says, "This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there… pic.twitter.com/5PGNPKq6rA — ANI (@ANI)

However, Channi’s slanderous comment is not echoed by other Congress leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi condemn attack on IAF

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi | File Photo: Instagram/RahulGandhi

Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of an IAF jawan in the Poonch attack. "Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers," Kharge wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi posted about the attack on IAF jawans in Poonch, calling it a “cowardly act”. Gandhi posted on X in Hindi, saying, “जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में हमारी सेना के काफिले पर कायराना और दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमला बहुत ही शर्मनाक है, दुखद है। शहीद जवान को मैं अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और उनके शोकसंतप्त परिजनों को संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। हमले में घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।” (The cowardly and daring terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and sad. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible.)

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में हमारी सेना के काफिले पर कायराना और दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमला बहुत ही शर्मनाक है, दुखद है।



शहीद जवान को मैं अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और उनके शोकसंतप्त परिजनों को संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। हमले में घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi)

After the attack, the IAF posted on social media platform X, "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress."

Farooq Abdullah on Attack on IAF jawans

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah condemned the terror attack on the IAF convoy in Poonch. While speaking to PTI exclusively, paid tribute to the martyred jawan and prayed for the recovery of the injured. Abdullah added, “That area has been disturbed for many months. Incidents have taken place in Rajouri, Surankote and other adjacent areas. I believe the Cold War between India and Pakistan is responsible for it. Till the two countries do not start a dialogue process and find a solution to this issue, it won’t stop."