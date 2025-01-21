Suchir Balaji Death | Apartment Ransacked, Signs of Struggle: Republic Accesses Clincher Video | Exclusive

Republic access exclusive crime scene footage of ransacked apartment of Open AI whistleblower Suchir Balaji who was killed in November last year | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation into the death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Republic TV has accessed exclusive crime scene footage from his ransacked apartment. The footage showed signs of struggle or altercation that may have occurred at the time of the incident.

Suchir Balaji (26) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his San Francisco apartment in November last year.

Multiple Bloodstains, Wig-Like Material Found

According to the footage accessed, multiple bloodstains have been found on the floor and walls of the bathroom. A wig-like material and earbuds on the floor have also been recovered from the spot. As per the visuals, there is a likely possibility of signs of struggle at the crime scene.

A bullet gun tray has also been recovered from the spot. 6 bullets have been missing from the 44-bullet gun tray.

Suicide or Murder?

The initial investigation into the incident pointed towards a suicide; however, Suchir’s family has called for an FBI investigation into the matter.

The San Francisco Police Department has reopened the case as an "active investigation", but has refused to provide any further details.

ChatGPT Breaks Silence

ChatGPT developer OpenAI broke silence on the death case of whistleblower Suchir Balaji. In its first reaction, expressing grief, the tech giant said, “Suchir was a valued member of our team and we are still heartbroken by his passing. We continue to feel his loss deeply.”

"We've reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and have offered our assistance if it's needed. Law enforcement are the right authorities in this situation, and we trust them to continue sharing updates as needed. Out of respect, we won't be commenting further," it added.

Who was Suchir Balaji?

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old Indian-American tech researcher who openly criticized the use of copyrighted data in artificial intelligence (AI), was found dead in his San Francisco apartment. He joined OpenAI in 2019 and during his four years at the company, he worked on several projects, including GPT-4 training and improving ChatGPT’s performance.