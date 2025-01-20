Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot-Long Sand Art of Donald Trump Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created 47-foot-long sand art of US Presidentelect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.elect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

Pattnaik also acknowledged that he is a "big fan" of the US President-elect. Speaking with ANI, Pattnaik said, "We have created a 47-foot-long sand art installation of the US President-elect Donald Trump. I am a big fan of President-elect Donald Trump." served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani extended their congratulations to Donald Trump at a private reception in

Washington DC ahead of his inauguration.

The Ambanis expressed their hope for deeper India-US relations to the president-elect and wished him a transformative second term of leadership at the White House. They further emphasised the potential for progress and collaboration between the two nations and the world during his presidency.

The couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, according to an official involved with planning the event. The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

The Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list. In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.

Mark Zuckerberg is also co-hosting a black-tie reception on Monday with the Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration. The Ambanis are expected to attend this reception as

well.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.