sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Sudden Power Outage in Chennai Hospital Triggers Panic Among Patients

Published 10:47 IST, November 17th 2024

Sudden Power Outage in Chennai Hospital Triggers Panic Among Patients

Sahu said the Chief Engineer of Public Works Department and other officials made sure that power supply was provided through one HT cable.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Power
Image used for representation | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:47 IST, November 17th 2024