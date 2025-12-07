Updated 7 December 2025 at 21:37 IST
Sudden Stone Pelting at a Spiritual Event in Delhi's Pandara Road, Many Injured
Violence erupts at a Lord Krishna festival on Pandara Road, Delhi, as a sudden stone-pelting incident injures multiple people on Sunday.
A sudden stone-pelting incident occured in Delhi Pandara Road on Sunday (December 7th, 2025) where many are being reported injured. As per early reports, a three-day festival celebrating the marriage of Lord Krishna was being celebrated in the area, and Sunday was the second day of the event. The stone-pelting occured suddenly at around 6PM in the evening, however what triggered the incident is not clear yet.
A team of Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has already reached the spot to collect more details about the shocking incident and 2 people have already been detained near the site of the incident in the matter.
