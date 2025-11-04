Sugarcane Farmers’ Protest Intensifies in Belagavi; Students Join, BJP Backs Demand for Rs 3,500 per Tonne

New Delhi: The Kittur Karnataka sugarcane farmers’ protest entered its sixth day on Monday, gaining momentum as college students joined the agitation at Gokak Naka No.1 under the leadership of Ganesh Iliger. The protest, which began with farmers demanding a fixed price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, has now spread across Belagavi, Chikkodi, Bailhongal, Mudalagi, Athani, and Hukkeri.

The farmers are expressing deep frustration over the state government’s continued silence, accusing it of ignoring their plight despite sustained demonstrations. A major protest was also reported near Gurlapur in Belagavi district, where farmers blocked roads and raised slogans demanding fair compensation for their produce.

Currently, farmers claim they are being paid as little as Rs 800 per tonne, which they say is far below the cost of cultivation. BJP leader CT Ravi voiced support for the protest, stating that farmers should be paid in line with central government directives. He criticised the state government for its inaction and alleged that some sugar factory owners are also ministers, raising concerns about a conflict of interest.

Ravi also took a political swipe at Congress leader DK Shivakumar, suggesting that the party only acts when elections are near, referring to the recent announcement of paid leave for migrant workers from Bihar as “drama.”

With political backing and growing public support, the protest is expected to intensify further. Farmers have vowed to continue until their demand for Rs 3,500 per tonne is met, urging the state government to take immediate cognisance and deliver justice.