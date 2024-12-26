Suicide Bid Outside Parliament: Why Did Baghpat Man Try to Immolate Self? Police Probe Underway | Image: ANI

Baghpat: A day after a 26-year-old man from Baghpat set himself on fire near the new Parliament building in Delhi, the Baghpat police on Thursday said a probe has been ordered to find out reasons behind the suicide bid.

Jitendra alias Bhola, a Dalit labourer, has two cases of assault registered against him in Baghpat, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said Jitendra, a resident of Chhaprauli town, had left home on Wednesday telling his father Mahipal that he was going to Delhi for some work and would return by evening.

After arriving in Delhi, Jitendra reached near the Railway Bhawan and tried to commit suicide and is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

"On receiving the information about the youth attempting suicide in Delhi, Baraut Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Singh Tomar and Khekada Inspector Kailash Chandra were immediately rushed to Delhi to ensure his proper treatment and care," Vijayvargiya said.

He further said Baghpat Additional Superintendent of Police NP Singh has been directed to investigate the matter.

He said two cases of assault were registered against Jitendra and his family in Baghpat.

According to Devesh Sharma, inspector at Chhaprauli police station, Jitendra had also lodged a case against several people including homeguard Kavinder, a resident of Chhaprauli, in May 2024.

In all these three cases, a chargesheet has been filed in the court by the Baghpat police, officials said.

It was alleged that the homeguard and his family members entered Jitendra's house and attacked him and others in the house them with stones.

Homeguard Kavinder had lodged two cases against Jitendra, one in 2021 and the other in 2022, under several serious sections including attempt to murder, Inspector Sharma said.

He said police had filed a final report after investigation in the SC/ST Act case filed by Jitendra.

Meanwhile, locals in Chhaprauli said that Jitendra was disturbed by the alleged harassment of the police and was also afraid of punishment by the court.

On Wednesday, after the immolation at about 3.35 pm near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building, Jitendra was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

He suffered 95 per cent deep burns and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burns department, a professor in the department of medicine at the hospital had said.