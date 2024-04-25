Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, saying that the PM is "misinformed" on the Congress manifesto, the 'Nyay Patra'. Kharge said that he would like to meet the prime minister in person to explain the Congress Manifesto to him.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi has alleged in his public rallies that the Congress will put in place a 'wealth redistribution plan' if it comes to power. The Congress will take away even your 'mangalsutra', said the PM.

Mallikarjun Kharge has posted a long open letter to PM Modi on his handle on social media platform X. Calling the ruling government as “Suit-boot ki sarkaar”, Kharge goes on to say that the Centre “works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced, while salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pays GST and rich corporates claim GST refunds”.

Kharge said that the Congress has been talking about "the poor and their rights (Nyay)”. He alleged that when the Congress talks about inequality between the rich and poor, the BJP equates it with Hindu and Muslim. “Our manifesto is for the poor whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh. Do not try to divide the nation like your former allies. The Congress has always served to empower the poor and you have ruled to snatch the earnings and wealth of the poor,” he said.

The Congress president in his letter called the demonetisation under PM Modi’s government as "organised loot and legalised plunder" to "transfer the money deposited by the poor in the banks to the rich in the form of loans".

My letter to PM @narendramodi ji underlining that he has been misinformed on the Congress Nyay Patra. I would also like to meet him in person to explain him our Manifesto, so that he doesn't make any false statements in future.



Sharing the text of the same —



I am neither… pic.twitter.com/pSDkm4IiBW — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge)

"No farmer's loan was waived off by you. You and your govt have repeatedly turned away from the atrocities that the poor and backward women are facing in the country. Today, you talk about their mangalsutra. Isn't your govt responsible for the atrocities against women in Manipur, atrocities against Dalit girls, garlanding of rapists? When farmers are committing suicides under your govt, how are you protecting their wives and children?" questioned Kharge.

Kharge urged PM Modi to “read about the Nari Nyay we will be implementing when we come to power”.

As if warning PM Modi, Kharge said, “When all this is over, people will remember that the PM of the country used such vulgar language for fear of losing an election. Do not get carried away by your own people who are clapping at your speeches. They are not allowing you to hear the crores of right thinking citizens who are disappointed by your speeches.”

While talking about the Congress manifesto, he said that it aims at providing justice to the youth, women, farmers, labourers and the marginalised from all castes and communities.

“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our Nyay Patra so that as the Prime Minister you don't make statements that are false,” said Kharge.